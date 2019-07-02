You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader condemns 'extremely violent' storming of parliament

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 6:27 AM

nwy_carrie lam_020719_23_2x.jpg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday condemned the "extremely violent" storming of the city's parliament.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday condemned the "extremely violent" storming of the city's parliament, after thousands of protesters ransacked the assembly in an unprecedented display of defiance on the anniversary of the territory's handover to China.

At a press conference in the early hours, Ms Lam called Monday's events "heartbreaking and shocking" and said she hoped society would "return to normal as soon as possible," while acknowledging that thousands had marched peacefully in the city before the unrest.

Masked protesters - mostly young and many wearing yellow hard hats - broke into the legislature after hours of clashes with police.

They ransacked the building, daubing its walls with anti-government graffiti, in an unparalleled challenge to city authorities and Beijing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Speaking beside Ms Lam, police chief Stephen Lo said: "Protesters' violent acts have far exceeded the bottom line of peaceful expressions of demands."

He added that police officers "had no choice" but to retreat from the legislature and allow protesters to briefly occupy it.

The financial hub has been rocked by three weeks of huge demonstrations sparked by an unpopular bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland, but on Monday, that anger reached levels unseen for years.

Lam, Hong Kong's Beijing-appointed chief executive, has faced calls to step down. She has postponed any vote on the extradition bill for now, but resisted calls to permanently shelve it.

AFP

Government & Economy

Fresh bid set to bring Afghans to table for peace deal

Trump says US-China trade talks 'already begun'

US urges all sides in Hong Kong to avoid violence

Trump move to ease Huawei sanctions sparks anger, confusion

US will 'never allow' Iran to develop nuclear weapons: White House

EU antitrust regulators seek to help victims calculate cartel harm

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
2 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
3 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Must Read

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

BT_20190702_GCJOHN2_3823593.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA goes global, more than doubles AUM to S$80b

BT_20190702_PGBANKS2_3823618.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

APAC banks could see M&As, not so much for Singapore: report

BT_20190702_AGASEAN_3823566.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Opinion

Asean sees silver lining even as dark clouds gather on the horizon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening