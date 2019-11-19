You are here

Hong Kong leader says campus protesters must surrender

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 11:11 AM

WH_hk_181200.jpg
Hong Kong's chief executive said on Tuesday that protesters occupying a city centre university had no option but to surrender if there were to be a peaceful resolution to a three-day standoff
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's chief executive said on Tuesday that protesters occupying a city centre university had no option but to surrender if there were to be a peaceful resolution to a three-day standoff.

"This objective could only be achieved with the full cooperation of the protesters, including of course the rioters that they have to stop violence, give up the weapons and come out peacefully and take the instructions from the police," she told a press conference in her first comments on the siege.

