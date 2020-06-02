Hong Kong leader says understands public concerns about security laws

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she understood public concerns about Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation on the Asian financial hub as a draft was yet to be completed.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she understood public concerns about Beijing's plans to impose national security legislation on the Asian financial hub as a draft was yet to be completed.

In her first public appearance after Washington said it will remove Hong Kong's preferential treatment in US law, Ms Lam said many accusations related to the proposed legislation were unfounded and urged for mutual respect in the city's relationship with the United States.

REUTERS