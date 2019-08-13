You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says violence will push city 'down path of no return', rule of law damaged

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 10:23 AM
UPDATED Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 11:06 AM

nz_hk_130843.jpg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that "lawbreaking activites in the name of freedom" were damaging the rule of law and that the Asian financial hub's recovery from anti-government protests could take a long time.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that "lawbreaking activites in the name of freedom" were damaging the rule of law and that the Asian financial hub's recovery from anti-government protests could take a long time.

Violence during protests in Hong Kong will also push the city "down a path of no return", Ms Lam warned on Tuesday during a press conference.

"Violence, no matter if it's using violence or condoning violence, will push Hong Kong down a path of no return, will plunge Hong Kong society into a very worrying and dangerous situation," she said.

"The situation in Hong Kong in the past week has made me very worried that we have reached this dangerous situation," she added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Lam faced combative questioning from reporters who repeatedly interrupted her as she defended the conduct of the city's police after a weekend of often violent confrontations between them and protesters.

She said police faced "extremely difficult circumstances" and were bound by "rigid and stringent guidelines on the appropriate use of force".

And she dodged a question on whether she had the power to end the crisis by granting one of the key demands of the protesters: to fully withdraw a now-suspended bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

Pressed on whether her hands were tied by Beijing on the issue, she demurred, insisting the question had been answered in the past.

"I again ask everyone to put aside your differences and calm down."

"Take a minute to think, look at our city, our home, do you all really want to see it pushed into an abyss?" Ms Lam added, appearing on the verge of tears.

Her comments come after China said the anti-government protests that have swept the city over the past two months had begun to show "sprouts of terrorism".

Earlier on Tuesday morning, flights resumed at the Hong Kong airport, one day after a massive pro-democracy rally there forced the shutdown of the busy international transport hub.

Meanwhile, in financial markets, Hong Kong shares sank more than one per cent at the open on Tuesday following heavy losses on Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.12 per cent, or 288.10 points, to 25,536.62 at the open.

AFP, REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australia business conditions subdued in July: survey

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting despite GDP outlook downgrade

China stimulus pressure grows as credit demand weakens

Fears of Argentina default loom large as traders dump everything

China sets yuan midpoint at fresh 11-year low, but remains firmer than expectations

Default risks are rising in India, putting focus on stimulus

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting despite GDP outlook downgrade

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly