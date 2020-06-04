You are here

Hong Kong legislature starts voting on controversial China national anthem bill

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 11:26 AM

Hong Kong's Legislative Council started voting on a controversial national anthem bill on Thursday that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Legislative Council started voting on a controversial national anthem bill on Thursday that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence.

The voting comes just as people in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city.

