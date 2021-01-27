You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong lifts second lockdown in Kowloon for Covid-19 tests

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 7:07 AM

nz_kowloon_270131.jpg
Hong Kong lifted a second neighbourhood lockdown in part of the densely-populated Kowloon area after the city completed a round of virus testing aimed at ending a fourth surge of coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong lifted a second neighbourhood lockdown in part of the densely-populated Kowloon area after the city completed a round of virus testing aimed at ending a fourth surge of coronavirus cases.

The government tested about 330 people and found one confirmed coronavirus case...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US says US$35b more in pandemic loans approved, trying to fix programme snags

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury Secretary

No cash flow? S$42.6m still awaiting claims from corporate owners

EU vaccine roll-out in disarray as Germany pushes for export limits

Vaccine divide between rich and poor worsening, WHO warns

Italy's PM quits in tactical bid to build new parliamentary majority

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 07:55 AM
Consumer

Las Vegas Sands hands reins to Robert Goldstein after Sheldon Adelson's death

[LOS ANGELES] Las Vegas Sands, which owns Singapore's Marina Bay Sands, named acting chief executive officer (CEO)...

Jan 27, 2021 07:44 AM
Government & Economy

US says US$35b more in pandemic loans approved, trying to fix programme snags

[WASHINGTON] The US Small Business Administration (SBA) on Tuesday said it had approved 400,000 more pandemic relief...

Jan 27, 2021 07:20 AM
Government & Economy

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury Secretary

[WASHINGTON] In selecting Janet Yellen to be the first woman to lead the US Treasury Department, President Joe Biden...

Jan 27, 2021 06:30 AM
Consumer

Starbucks profits dip on continued drag from Covid-19

[NEW YORK] Starbucks reported a drop in quarterly profits Tuesday as it staged a partial recovery from the most...

Jan 27, 2021 06:26 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover

[NEW YORK] The US dollar edged lower across the board as traders showed a preference for riskier currencies on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

Bukit Timah, Duke's Road sites up for en bloc sale with S$62.5m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for