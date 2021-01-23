Hong Kong locks down district for compulsory Covid-19 testing

Get our introductory offer at only
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government locked down an area of the Kowloon peninsula on Saturday, saying people there must stay home until all residents have been tested for the new coronavirus and results largely determined.
The government said in a statement there are 70 buildings in the "...
