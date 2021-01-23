You are here

Hong Kong locks down district for compulsory Covid-19 testing

Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 10:18 AM

Hong Kong's government locked down an area of the Kowloon peninsula on Saturday, saying people there must stay home until all residents have been tested for the new coronavirus and results largely determined.
Stay up to date with The Business Times for