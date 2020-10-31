You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong media boss distances himself from contentious Hunter Biden-China report

Sat, Oct 31, 2020 - 1:46 PM

nz_Jimmy_311075.jpg
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai said he personally had "nothing to do with" a report on alleged China business links of the son of US presidential candidate Joe Biden, but admitted funds from his private firm had been used to fund it.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai said he personally had "nothing to do with" a report on alleged China business links of the son of US presidential candidate Joe Biden, but admitted funds from his private firm had been used to fund it.

Mr Lai, a prominent democracy advocate in Hong Kong and a staunch China critic, said on Twitter that he was "sorry" that his flagship newspaper, Apple Daily, had been implicated in an article by US media outlet NBC.

In the article, NBC alleged that a 64-page document circulating on the internet about the purported connections of Hunter Biden to the Chinese Communist Party and his business dealings in China had "questionable authorship and anonymous sourcing".

The article cited the co-author of the "intelligence document", Christopher Balding, as saying the document had been"commissioned by Apple Daily", which the paper said in a statement were "false allegations".

Mr Balding, an academic, didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While Mr Lai said that his newspapers had not personally commissioned the 64-page document, he admitted that his senior executive, Mark Simon, had "worked with the project".

"Mark used my private company's money to reimburse for the research he requested. It's only US$10,000 so he didn't have to have my approval," Mr Lai added on Twitter.

"I know it is hard for anyone to believe that I didn't know about it and my integrity is damaged."

In a statement posted online, Mr Simon said he had resigned because of the incident, and apologised for having "allowed damage to Jimmy on a matter he was completely in the dark on".

He gave no further details when contacted by Reuters.

The Apple Daily recently published two articles on Hunter Biden and his ties to a Taiwanese businessman who the paper said was a purported broker "enabling Hunter Biden's deals in mainland China over a decade".

But the paper said in a statement that these stories had been carried out by its own journalists in Taiwan with independent verification of their own findings, and were separate from the 64-page document.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as Covid-19 cases dwindle

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

PUB enhances water efficiency fund with more funding areas, shorter payout periods

Busy agenda for Biden's first 100 days if elected president

Three Thai pro-democracy leaders in hospital

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 31, 2020 02:07 PM
Government & Economy

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump said on the campaign that he wants a "smooth, beautiful transition" after Election Day,...

Oct 31, 2020 01:49 PM
Government & Economy

Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as Covid-19 cases dwindle

[MELBOURNE] Residents in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne on Saturday enjoyed their first weekend of...

Oct 31, 2020 12:11 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

[MANILA] Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the...

Oct 31, 2020 12:00 PM
Government & Economy

PUB enhances water efficiency fund with more funding areas, shorter payout periods

NATIONAL water agency PUB has enhanced its Water Efficiency Fund (WEF) with expanded funding areas, higher funding...

Oct 31, 2020 11:47 AM
Technology

US jury tells Apple to pay US$503m in patent case

[SAN FRANCISCO] A jury in Texas on Friday decided that Apple should pay US$503 million for infringing virtual...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

With Robinsons closing, what lies ahead for its peers?

ExxonMobil to hold review before confirming Singapore job cuts

Ronaldo recovers from coronavirus after 19 days

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for