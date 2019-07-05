Hong Kong mothers march in support of anti-extradition students

[HONG KONG] Thousands of mothers marched in Hong Kong on Friday in support of students who have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has asked to meet students in the Chinese-ruled city as she tries to fend off pressure after a month of protests over a proposed law that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into turmoil.

Protesters stormed Hong Kong's legislature on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to China. This followed mass demonstrations last month against Mrs Lam's extradition bill.

Beijing-backed Lam has suspended the bill but protesters are demanding a full withdrawal.

"Young people have already done a lot for us. We should at least stand out once for them. I am so distressed for them. Even though they seem a little bit violent ... they didn't hurt anyone," said Carina Wan, 40, a primary school teacher on the mothers' march.

"The ones who hurt us is the government. If they don't release the young people, we will keep standing out."

The organisers estimated that 8,000 mothers had joined the march, while the police put their number at 1,300.

REUTERS