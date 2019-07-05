You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong mothers march in support of anti-extradition students

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 10:17 PM

[HONG KONG] Thousands of mothers marched in Hong Kong on Friday in support of students who have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has asked to meet students in the Chinese-ruled city as she tries to fend off pressure after a month of protests over a proposed law that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into turmoil.

Protesters stormed Hong Kong's legislature on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to China. This followed mass demonstrations last month against Mrs Lam's extradition bill.

Beijing-backed Lam has suspended the bill but protesters are demanding a full withdrawal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Young people have already done a lot for us. We should at least stand out once for them. I am so distressed for them. Even though they seem a little bit violent ... they didn't hurt anyone," said Carina Wan, 40, a primary school teacher on the mothers' march.

"The ones who hurt us is the government. If they don't release the young people, we will keep standing out."

The organisers estimated that 8,000 mothers had joined the march, while the police put their number at 1,300.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Muslims in Sri Lankan highlands to down shutters as hardline Buddhists meet

Hong Kong students reject meeting chief executive over protests

US job creation soars 224,000 in June; unemployment rises to 3.7%

Iran threatens British shipping in retaliation for tanker seizure

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

India to ease investment rules to catch up to China

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
2 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
3 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
4 SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout
5 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation

Must Read

AK_sgsl_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

doc7634g6nhhd2itg5j98n_doc73kabano5501lmmkairs.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ubbplg5al2l8zwca8f.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation

AK_grab_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Garage

Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening