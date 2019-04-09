You are here

Hong Kong "Occupy" protest leaders found guilty for role in mass rallies

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 11:31 AM

Benny Tai, Chan Kin-man and retired pastor Chu Yiu-ming were all found guilty following a trial that comes as the financial centre's civil liberties come under mounting pressure.
[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong court on Tuesday found three leaders of the 2014 pro-democracy "Occupy" civil disobedience movement guilty of conspiracy to commit public nuisance for their role in mass protests that brought parts of the Chinese-ruled city to a standstill.

Benny Tai, Chan Kin-man and retired pastor Chu Yiu-ming were all found guilty following a trial that comes as the financial centre's civil liberties come under mounting pressure.

