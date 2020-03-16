You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong online store sends soap, snacks to detained protesters

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 3:37 PM

file79q4yrcswsj16qa7lfe3.jpg
Michael, 27, set up the business along with three friends, to ease pressure on detainees' relatives and friends in finding them items of daily use, such as toiletries, packaged to comply with curbs set by authorities worried about security.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] A "yellow economy" of businesses has sprung up in Hong Kong to support anti-government protesters, but online store Jimmy Jungle is zeroing in on young demonstrators stuck in detention.

Michael, 27, set up the business along with three friends, to ease pressure on detainees' relatives and friends in finding them items of daily use, such as toiletries, packaged to comply with curbs set by authorities worried about security.

"It's a matter of conscience ... they sacrificed a lot for Hong Kong," said Michael, who did not want to use his full name for fear of losing suppliers angered at his support for protesters. "We can't forget them."

The company was set up after the arrest of a friend during a siege at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University in November, who has been in detention since.

"It has become like a full-time job for my friend's family to find the snacks and daily necessities," Michael added.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong "Umbrella" movement leader freed from prison, says 'no regret'

Rights groups say about 90 people are in custody in the Chinese-ruled territory, from among more than 7,500 arrested since anti-government protests escalated last June.

Hong Kong's Correctional Services Department (CSD), which furnishes detainees with items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and toilet paper, said it did not have a figure for those detained over the protests.

Friends and relatives of detainees criticise as too strict the limits fixed on items carried in during visits.

"I understand why they need to standardise the approved items but some are hard to find in the market and not every family can afford to buy from the convenience store nearby," said Kay, 31, who has a detained relative.

Guidelines specify sizes and brands of toiletries, and, even in some instances, permit only wrappers with Chinese lettering.

But few items in shops meet all the specifications on soap, for example, and some sizes of toothpaste are only available as giveaways with much larger purchases.

The CSD told Reuters it reviewed the guidelines regularly and adjusted them as needed, adding that it had recently widened the choices of handwash and disinfecting wet tissues.

Jimmy Jungle's founders at first used their own money for purchases sold at cost to inmates' families and friends. But now it can provide items free, thanks to donations of nearly HK$280,000 (S$51,305) within a single week after its February launch.

Nearly 30 detainees have received packages since. They are usually delivered to the offices of district councillors located near detention centres, making it easy for visitors to take them in to detainees.

Michael hopes for eventual amnesty for the demonstrators.

"I hope the protesters won't need our service one day," he said. "My friend always told us not to feel desperate, as those in custody depend on us to ignite their hopes."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan's January machinery orders rebound, but virus fallout dims outlook

Bank of Japan likely to debate additional easing steps in Monday's emergency meeting

Thai central bank says to monitor impact of Fed’s moves on market sentiment

New Zealand bans mass gatherings, promises fiscal package will be significant

Australia mulls second stimulus package to tackle coronavirus: sources

China logs more coronavirus cases imported from abroad

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks drop as Fed fails to calm virus panic

[SEOUL] South Korean shares dropped on Monday as emergency policy actions by the US Federal Reserve failed to calm...

Mar 16, 2020 03:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Four dead in fire at Petronas-Aramco refining complex in Malaysia -Bernama

[KUALA LUMPUR] A fire and explosion has killed four at the refining and petrochemicals complex in southern Malaysia...

Mar 16, 2020 03:12 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares sink most since 1987 as Fed fails to allay virus fears

[BENGALURU] Australia's benchmark stock index dove the most since 1987 on Monday as investors worried that a raft of...

Mar 16, 2020 03:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

Few US shale firms can withstand prolonged oil price war

[HOUSTON] For the last five years, US shale oil producers have been battling suppliers for lower costs and running...

Mar 16, 2020 02:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia says will admit to allegations in lawsuits by regulator

[BENGALURU] Australia's Commonwealth Bank said on Monday it will not contest two lawsuits by the country's corporate...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.