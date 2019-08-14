You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at demonstrators

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 10:23 PM

file76nt26j12di1n280u6c9.jpg
Hong Kong police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered outside a police station in the residential area of Sham Shui Po in Kowloon.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered outside a police station in the residential area of Sham Shui Po in Kowloon.

Increasingly violent protests have plunged the Asian finance hub into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.

Reuters photographers and television journalists at the scene saw police shoot several rounds of tear gas with little warning at demonstrators who had been shining laser beams at the police station and burning joss papers on the roadside.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US import prices unexpectedly rise, but trend still weak

Thailand orders arrests of four more suspects in Bangkok blasts

China says Hong Kong protests 'near terrorism' as airport reopens

Recession warnings pile up for the battered global economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thai air force prepares Hong Kong contingency evacuation plan

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly