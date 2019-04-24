You are here

Hong Kong pro-democracy "Occupy" activists jailed for role in mass protests

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 12:05 PM

Law professor Benny Tai, 54, and retired sociologist Chan Kin-man, 60, were each jailed for 16 months for conspiracy to commit public nuisance. Retired pastor Chu Yiu-ming, 75, received a suspended sentence.
[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong court on Wednesday jailed key leaders of the 2014 pro-democracy "Occupy" movement in a move that highlights political divisions nearly five years after protests rocked the China-ruled city.

The sentences came after nine leaders of the Occupy movement were found guilty of public nuisance during the protest in a trial that critics said underscored the decline of political freedoms in the former British colony.

Law professor Benny Tai, 54, and retired sociologist Chan Kin-man, 60, were each jailed for 16 months for conspiracy to commit public nuisance. Retired pastor Chu Yiu-ming, 75, received a suspended sentence.

The trio were found guilty of conspiracy to commit public nuisance over their leading role in planning and mobilising supporters during the 79-day protest. They had pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

