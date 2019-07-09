You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong protest group vows new rallies, rejects city leader's comments on 'dead' bill

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 12:49 PM

nwy_protest group_090719_64_2x.jpg
A key Hong Kong protest group behind mass rallies against a widely loathed China extradition bill vowed on Tuesday to hold fresh protests as they rejected a promise from the city's leader that the bill was "dead".
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] A key Hong Kong protest group behind mass rallies against a widely loathed China extradition bill vowed on Tuesday to hold fresh protests as they rejected a promise from the city's leader that the bill was "dead".

"If our five demands are still not heard by Carrie Lam and her government, the Civil Human Rights Forum will continue to hold protests and assemblies," spokeswoman Bonnie Leung told reporters, adding that details of the new protests would be released in due course.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Japan is open to talks with South Korea on export curbs

West Africa wealth inequalities reaching extreme levels: report

Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is 'dead' after mass protests

US may exceed debt limit sooner than forecast, forcing Congress' hand

Mitsotakis becomes Greece's new PM on vow to end economic crisis

US approves possible US$2.2b arms sale to Taiwan despite Chinese criticism

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

Must Read

LYH_8052.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices down 0.4% in June, break 4-month uptrend: SRX flash data

nwy_CARRIE_090719_48_2x.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is 'dead' after mass protests

BT_20190709_LMXDB9_3829795.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley asks UE to explain share sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening