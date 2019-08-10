You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong protesters stage rally at airport to share 'the truth'

Sat, Aug 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190810_HK10_3859823.jpg
Hong Kong's airport bolstered security as protesters began a three-day sit-in at the arrivals hall of its main terminal, kicking off a 10th straight weekend of anti-China demonstrations.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong

THOUSANDS of pro-democracy activists chanted for reform on Friday as they staged a sit-in at Hong Kong airport, hoping to win international support for their movement after two months of protests.

"No rioters, only tyranny," the demonstrators chanted as they began a three-day action - the latest in a string of protests that have rocked the international financial hub.

Activists, some dressed in the movement's signature black, sat on the floor in the airport's arrivals hall and held up signs in Chinese and English condemning police violence. "Save Hong Kong from tyranny and police brutality!" read one sign on a piece of cardboard.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They cheered loudly as activists overcame objections from airport staff and hung a long banner from the railings of the upper floor reading "Liberate HK. Revolution now." The protests that began two months ago over a controversial bill to allow extradition to mainland China have now morphed into a broader movement demanding democratic reforms.

Protesters have staged increasingly inventive rallies across Hong Kong, and brought out supporters ranging from families to lawyers in a bid to show the broad backing for their demands.

But the demonstrations have also increasingly descended into violence, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets and protesters hurling bricks and bottles.

The airport sit-in, scheduled to run throughout the weekend, is the second time the demonstrators have brought their message to the busy travel hub, hoping to garner support from international arrivals.

"Ask me about Hong Kong" read signs in different languages attached to the sleeves of some of the protesters.

"We want to tell the passengers what's happening in Hong Kong, so we prepared these leaflets showing our five major demands," said Charlotte Au, a 16-year-old student among the protesters.

"We hope to let them know the truth through our communication and gain their support," she said.

Protesters want to see the controversial extradition bill, which has been suspended, completely withdrawn, and are also seeking direct election of the city's leader and an investigation into alleged police brutality. "We want the government to withdraw the bill and set up an independent inquiry commission," said another protester, who asked to be identified only by her surname Choi.

"I also want to be here to support those who were arrested because our goals are the same."

The three-day airport rally was promoted online with a mock boarding pass reading "HK to freedom" and "warm pick-up to guests to HK".

Passengers arriving at the airport appeared confused as they came into the hall to see the sit-in, with some stopping to take photos or look at leaflets being handed out by the demonstrators. Some offered protesters a thumbs-up as they chanted.

Clara Boudehen, visiting from France, said she was "very impressed" by the rally.

"Our democracy is not absolute, we have to fight for it... To see the population fight for democracy is very important," she said.

The airport sit-ins have not been authorised, but a previous demonstration at the transport hub passed off peacefully without disrupting flights.

Further protests are planned across Hong Kong over the weekend, with fears that new confrontations between police and demonstrators are possible. AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

nz_goldman_090846.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysia files charges against current, former directors of Goldman Sachs units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly