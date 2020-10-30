You are here
Hong Kong Q3 GDP down 3.4% y-o-y, grows 3% q-o-q
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy contracted 3.4 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, the government said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic hammered consumer spending, trade and tourism.
But on a quarterly, seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew by 3 per cent, compared with a 0.1 per cent contraction in the previous three months, advance estimates showed.
It is the fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year contractions for the city, which was hit hard by anti-government protests last year and more recently by the global health crisis and geopolitical tension.
The decline in gross domestic product slowed from a 9 per cent contraction in April-June, after a revised 9.1 per cent contraction in January-March, which was the worst quarterly drop since records began in 1974.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes