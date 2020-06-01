You are here

Hong Kong reports first local Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 11:21 AM

AB_hong-kong_010620.jpg
Hong Kong has confirmed its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in more than two weeks, fuelling concerns over its spread as restrictions on movement are relaxed.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has confirmed its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in more than two weeks, fuelling concerns over its spread as restrictions on movement are relaxed.

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said on Sunday it was investigating two confirmed cases of...

