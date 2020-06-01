Hong Kong reports first local Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

Get our introductory offer at only
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has confirmed its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in more than two weeks, fuelling concerns over its spread as restrictions on movement are relaxed.
The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said on Sunday it was investigating two confirmed cases of...
