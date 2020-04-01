You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong retail sales plunge record 44% in February

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG Kong's shops and businesses buckled under the full force of the coronavirus outbreak in February as retail sales plummeted by the most on record amid growing travel restrictions and social-distancing measures.

Retail sales by value fell 44 per cent, the largest drop on record, to HK$22.7 billion (S$4.2 billion) according to a government release. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast a median 40.3 per cent decline.

The slide in February marks 13 straight months of negative readings. Retail sales by volume also dropped a record 46.7 per cent .

"The business environment of retail trade will remain extremely austere in the near term, as the Covid-19 pandemic has brought inbound tourism to a standstill and severely dented local consumption demand," the government said in a release.

SEE ALSO

US: Dow ends lower, suffers biggest quarterly loss since 1987

Distortions from the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday also contributed to the declines, the government said.

Retail sales by value for the first two months of the year sank 31.8 per cent from a year ago, the government said.

Digging deeper into the two-month period, the value of sales of food, alcohol and tobacco dropped 9.3 per cent, along with a 58.6 per cent slump in jewellery, watches and clocks and valuable gifts, and broad declines across most other categories.

One bright spot in the report: The value of sales of commodities in supermarkets increased 11.1 per cent for the two-month period. Sales of fuel also rose.

This latest blow to Hong Kong's economy threatens to further extend a recession that began in 2019 after months of anti-China political unrest. The government currently forecasts growth in a range of +0.5 per cent to -1.5 per cent for the year.

Consumption in the city has been severely curtailed as mainland China tourists stopped visiting last year and residents have been staying home to avoid infection during the coronavirus outbreak.

Also on Tuesday, the latest figures show hotel occupancy in the city plummeted to 29 per cent in February, down from 91 per cent a year ago, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Total visitor arrivals plunged 96 per cent from a year earlier to just over 199,000 for the month, the biggest drop on record and the lowest level since February 1984, the data show. Mainland arrivals sank 98 per cent, to fewer than 100,000 people. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Guidelines out on deferment of secured loan, mortgage payments

Laws on the way to push for telecommuting

ExxonMobil technology to create 135 new jobs in Singapore

Rise in China's PMI not a signal of sustained recovery: analysts

Fed gives central banks wider access to US dollars with repo agreement

Japan's factory output expected to drop in March

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 05:54 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends lower, suffers biggest quarterly loss since 1987

[NEW YORK] The Dow finished sharply lower Tuesday as it suffered its worst quarterly loss since 1987 amid a broader...

Apr 1, 2020 05:51 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks edge up for the day, but mark worst quarter in 18 years

[BENGALURU] European stock markets ended higher after sporadic moves on Tuesday, clocking their worst quarter in...

Apr 1, 2020 05:41 AM
Banking & Finance

Help with debts for those who have trouble repaying both banks and licensed moneylenders

[SINGAPORE] Those who have borrowed from licensed moneylenders and have problems repaying them can approach Credit...

Apr 1, 2020 12:21 AM
Transport

Dubai to inject capital into grounded Emirates Airline

[DUBAI] Dubai said Tuesday it will support Emirates Airline with a capital injection to help the carrier through the...

Apr 1, 2020 12:03 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan lenders tapping Fed dollars for clients, bank group says

[TOKYO] Japanese banks are scooping up cheap dollar funding from the US Federal Reserve to satisfy demands for the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.