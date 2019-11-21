You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong rights bill clears US Congress, heads to Trump

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 8:23 AM

AK_dt_2111.jpg
US lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that supports human rights and democracy in Hong Kong and also backs the territory's anti-China protesters, sending the measure opposed by Beijing to President Donald Trump.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that supports human rights and democracy in Hong Kong and also backs the territory's anti-China protesters, sending the measure opposed by Beijing to President Donald Trump.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed the House of Representatives by 417 to 1, one day after the Senate unanimously passed the measure, provoking an outcry from Beijing.

The bill requires the US president to annually review the favourable trade status that Washington grants to Hong Kong, and threatens to revoke the coveted status that the semi-autonomous Chinese territory enjoys with the United States if its freedoms are quashed.

The measure now heads to Mr Trump. He has not decisively said whether he will sign it, although the passage by a strong veto-proof majority may affect his calculus on the bill.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The House, by 417 votes to 0, also approved Senate-cleared legislation that would ban sales of tear gas, rubber bullets and other equipment used by Hong Kong security forces.

SEE ALSO

Google, Facebook business models threat to rights: Amnesty report

The bills set up a potential conflict between the two economic superpowers that could jeopardise a major trade deal which has been under negotiation for months.

Beijing expressed anger earlier Wednesday after the Senate's unanimous vote, warning of "strong countermeasures" if the bill becomes law, and summoning acting US charge d'affaires William Klein to lodge a protest.

Michael McCaul, top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, denounced China's "authoritarian brutality" on display in Hong Kong as he spoke directly to residents of the territory from the House floor.

"America stands with you and America will always support you," Mr McCaul said.

The votes marked an unusually strong show of bipartisanship in divided Washington.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a sponsor of the Senate bill, applauded Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for swiftly bringing it to a vote in her chamber.

"As the Chinese Communist Party and Hong Kong government officials continue to violate the basic rights of the Hong Kong people and erode Hong Kong's autonomy, the United States must make clear that we continue to stand with Hong Kongers fighting for their long-cherished freedoms," Mr Rubio said.

The rights bill passed as dozens of pro-democracy protesters stood firm inside a besieged Hong Kong university, where a four-day standoff against police has caught the world's attention.

The city has suffered nearly six months of increasingly savage anti-China protests and unrest that began over a now-shelved bill to allow extraditions to China, which revived fears that Beijing was slicing into the city's freedoms.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore trade and NODX growth forecasts trimmed after further declines in Q3

Singapore's Q3 manufacturing decline milder than feared; factory recovery expected in 2020

Bushfire threat spreads in Australia as smoke chokes Sydney

Singapore narrows 2019 GDP growth forecast to 0.5-1% on biomedical, aerospace showing

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour grows: Savanta ComRes poll

Britain's Prince Andrew to 'step back from public duties' after Epstein furore

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 08:34 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore trade and NODX growth forecasts trimmed after further declines in Q3

NON-OIL domestic export (NODX) growth and total trade continued to fall in the third quarter, prompting the...

Nov 21, 2019 08:33 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 manufacturing decline milder than feared; factory recovery expected in 2020

ECONOMIC growth in the third quarter was spurred by a better-than-expected showing from Singapore factories,...

Nov 21, 2019 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

Bushfire threat spreads in Australia as smoke chokes Sydney

[SYDNEY] The fire danger was elevated across wider swathes of southern Australia on Thursday, with residents warned...

Nov 21, 2019 08:29 AM
Technology

Google, Facebook business models threat to rights: Amnesty report

[SAN FRANCISCO] The data-collection business model fueling Facebook and Google represents a threat to human rights...

Nov 21, 2019 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on worries over US-China talks

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending losses on Wall Street on revived concerns about a China-US...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly