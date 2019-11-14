Hong Kong school suspension extended to Sunday amid unrest

Hong Kong said all schools would be suspended through Sunday amid a fourth straight day of chaos that has seen the city's subway operator partially suspend service and protesters continue to block roads, as residents wonder what could come next.

The financial hub has been paralyzed since Monday morning, when a protester was shot during protests, igniting city-wide rallies and violent clashes. The situation has worsened in the days since, with most major universities canceling classes and companies telling employees to work from home.

Two people remain in critical condition from the recent clashes. One 70-year-old man was hit by what appeared to be a brick thrown by protesters, according to the government and police. A 15-year-old boy underwent brain surgery after sustaining a head injury from what may have been a tear gas canister, local news organization RTHK reported.

The protests, which have been raging for five months in pursuit of greater democracy in the former British colony, first intensified Friday after a student died of injuries sustained near a protest. Chief Executive Carrie Lam held a late-night session with her advisors and government ministers last night, according to reports, and may be considering further measures. She has previously vowed not to give in to violent demonstrations.

