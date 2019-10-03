You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong set to ban face masks in bid to curb violence: media

Thu, Oct 03, 2019 - 4:17 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is set to enact an emergency law to ban face masks at rallies, local media reported on Thursday, as authorities grapple with nearly four months of anti-government protests.

Many demonstrators wear face masks to hide their identities and shield themselves from tear gas.

The Hong Kong stock market jumped to a one-week high on the news, reported by media outlets TVB and Cable TV.

The unrest, which began over opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, shows no sign of letting up.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Demonstrators, angry over the shooting of an 18-year-old this week by police, clashed with police into the early hours of Thursday.

Demonstrators threw petrol bombs and police responded with tear gas.

Police have also urged the government to impose curfews to help curb the escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city, where officers have become a target of protesters amid accusations of excessive force.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore takes top spot in inaugural global smart city citizen survey

Singapore hasn't entered recession yet: Indranee

France set to roll out nationwide facial recognition ID programme

Hong Kong protesters rampage across city as police call for curfew

Maybank not ruling out zero Singdollar appreciation in event of technical recession

Temasek aims to invest in a few more Asean 'aspiring unicorns' by year-end; Vietnam a key market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly