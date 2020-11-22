You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong strives to join RCEP trade deal: finance chief

Sun, Nov 22, 2020 - 3:02 PM

file7d6idpcj8a1wga5f7cl.jpg
Hong Kong hopes to be part of the first group of economies to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) after the agreement takes effect, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a blog post on his website Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong hopes to be part of the first group of economies to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) after the agreement takes effect, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a blog post on his website Sunday.

The total bilateral trade between Hong Kong and the 15 member states of RCEP accounts for 71 per cent of Hong Kong's total trade in goods, Mr Chan wrote. "Joining the RCEP agreement will benefit trade in services and investment." Asia Pacific nations including China, Japan and South Korea signed on Nov 15 the world's largest regional free-trade agreement, encompassing nearly a third of the world's population and gross domestic product. China supports Hong Kong joining the RCEP.

Meanwhile, Mr Chan wrote that it's important to improve society's understanding of "one country, two systems" in light of last year's social unrest. He attended a legal forum marking the 30th anniversary of the Basic Law, which is Hong Kong's mini-constitution. At that gathering, China signalled further changes to Hong Kong law.

BLOOMBERG

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

After Pennsylvania court defeat, Trump faces new pressure to concede election

Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal

China vows zero tolerance for misconduct after recent bond defaults

US approves Covid therapy, G-20 pushes for global vaccine access

Indonesia gets 550m euro loan from Germany's state bank for Covid fight

Apple, AT&T ask for tough protection for data in Google lawsuit

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 22, 2020 03:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Do China fintech giants pose a risk for European banks?

[PARIS] China's Ant group may have been dealt a setback with the shelving of its initial public offering (IPO) but...

Nov 22, 2020 02:57 PM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Djokovic and Nadal fall as Thiem and Medvedev advance to London finale

[LONDON] Rafa Nadal's dream of a first ATP Finals title and Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-equalling sixth...

Nov 22, 2020 02:54 PM
Consumer

US retailer Guitar Center files for bankruptcy

[BENGALURU] Guitar Center, the largest US retailer of music instruments and equipment, filed for Chapter 11...

Nov 22, 2020 02:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

GE signs agreement to develop Vietnam LNG power plant

[WASHINGTON] General Electric and a Vietnamese company signed a memorandum of understanding to develop an LNG (...

Nov 22, 2020 02:39 PM
Garage

BlackRock, T Rowe said to lead US$200m funding in Byju's

[BENGALURU] India's online education startup Byju's is said to be raising capital from investors including BlackRock...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC to list tech-focused ETF on SGX

SPH shares soar 22% on heavy volumes on restructuring talk

Hong Kong adds 45 virus cases, highest in three months: HK01

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for