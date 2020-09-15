You are here

Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 5:57 PM

Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases.

The announcement by the city's health secretary,...

