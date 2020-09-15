Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing

Get our introductory offer at only
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases.
The announcement by the city's health secretary,...
