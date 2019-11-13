You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 2:53 PM

file77ydhipd5dy1268rif48.jpg
Around 1,000 protesters blocked roads in the heart of the city's Central business district during the lunchtime rush hour.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes on Thursday due to transportation and safety reasons, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said on Wednesday.

The bureau made the announcement in an statement, and urged protestors to stop all violent acts.

Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence.

Around 1,000 protesters blocked roads in the heart of the city's Central business district during the lunchtime rush hour. Wearing now-banned face masks and dressed in office wear, they marched and hurled bricks onto roads lined with some of the world's most expensive real estate and luxury flagship stores.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Scores of riot police tried to disperse the crowds, grappling some people to the ground and beating others with batons near the city's stock exchange.

SEE ALSO

Mainland students fleeing Hong Kong campus standoff with China's help

Protesters and police had battled through the night at university campuses only hours after a senior police officer said on Tuesday the Chinese-ruled city had been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown". Many campuses remained tense.

Activists had blocked roads, torched several vehicles, hurled petrol bombs at a police station and smashed part of a major shopping mall in various districts the previous night.

The flare-ups came after police shot an unarmed protester at close range on Monday and police said "rioters" doused a man with petrol and set him on fire in some of the worst violence since protests began more than five months ago. Police are still investigating.

Protesters also planned demonstrations across the harbour from Central on the Kowloon peninsula and in the outlying New Territories, according to notices circulated on social media.

The disruptions caused delays for thousands of commuters who queued at metro stations across the city early on Wednesday after some railway services were suspended and roads closed.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

MAS to restart e-KYC project

Hong Kong banks tell staff: cancel meetings, watch family, be safe

China holding third Taiwanese man on security grounds: state media

US Democrats announce eight more witnesses for public impeachment hearings

One dead after suspected suicide bombing in Indonesia

Mainland students fleeing Hong Kong campus standoff with China's help

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 03:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Singapore Medical Group to 'neutral'

A LACK of near-term catalysts and tepid earnings growth - both of which are likely to send stock prices sideways - ...

Nov 13, 2019 03:06 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop on US-China trade talk uncertainty; NZ down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump offered no new details on trade...

Nov 13, 2019 03:03 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB, fintech Value3 Advisory to launch AI-enabled credit rating platform in Asean

UNITED Overseas Bank's asset management arm has tied up with fintech startup Value3 Advisory to launch an artificial...

Nov 13, 2019 02:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower as investors await Fed remarks

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as cautious investors awaited remarks by the US Federal Reserve chief...

Nov 13, 2019 02:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

China Sinopec plans 100-barge fleet to ship cleaner marine fuel: source

[SINGAPORE] China's Sinopec Corp plans to build a fleet of 100 barges over the next three years to supply marine...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly