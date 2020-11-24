You are here

Hong Kong to shut bars, nightclubs for third time as new Covid-19 cases jump

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 7:32 PM

Hong Kong will close bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues for the third time this year, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Tuesday as authorities scramble to tackle a renewed rise in coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will close bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues for the third time this year, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Tuesday as authorities scramble to tackle a renewed rise in coronavirus cases.

Authorities are also reopening a temporary Covid-19 treatment...

