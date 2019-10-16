You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong will relax mortgage rules to help first-time home buyers

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 1:52 PM

rk_CarrieLam3_161019.jpg
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government will relax mortgage rules to help first-time home buyers break into the world's least-affordable real estate market.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government will relax mortgage rules to help first-time home buyers break into the world's least-affordable real estate market.

The government plans to allow purchasers to borrow up to 90 per cent of a property's value to a maximum of HK$8 million (S$1.4 million), from HK$4 million previously. That means first-time home buyers will be able to buy more expensive homes with a down payment of just 10 per cent.

According to Demographia, it takes almost 21 years of an average household's entire income to purchase a home in Hong Kong, compared with 12.6 years in Vancouver and 8.3 years in London. The average cost of an apartment in the former British colony is around HK$8.5 million, Centaline data from August show.

The cap for those wanting to borrow 80 per cent of a home's value will also be increased to HK$10 million, from HK$6 million, Ms Lam said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Patrick Wong, a property analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in a note ahead of Wednesday's policy address that any change to the mortage-limit ceiling may support home demand and the mass residential market.

BLOOMBERG

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly