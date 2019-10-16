Hong Kong will relax mortgage rules to help first-time home buyers

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government will relax mortgage rules to help first-time home buyers break into the world's least-affordable real estate market.

The government plans to allow purchasers to borrow up to 90 per cent of a property's value to a maximum of HK$8 million (S$1.4 million), from HK$4 million previously. That means first-time home buyers will be able to buy more expensive homes with a down payment of just 10 per cent.

According to Demographia, it takes almost 21 years of an average household's entire income to purchase a home in Hong Kong, compared with 12.6 years in Vancouver and 8.3 years in London. The average cost of an apartment in the former British colony is around HK$8.5 million, Centaline data from August show.

The cap for those wanting to borrow 80 per cent of a home's value will also be increased to HK$10 million, from HK$6 million, Ms Lam said.

Patrick Wong, a property analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in a note ahead of Wednesday's policy address that any change to the mortage-limit ceiling may support home demand and the mass residential market.

