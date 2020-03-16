You are here

Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 8:19 AM

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window to 0.86 per cent on Monday, after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut.
HKMA earlier this month lowered its base rate to 1.5 per cent tracking the rate cut by the Fed.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

