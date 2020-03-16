Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window to 0.86 per cent on Monday, after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut.

HKMA earlier this month lowered its base rate to 1.5 per cent tracking the rate cut by the Fed.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

REUTERS