Hong Kong's Lam says security laws will not affect city's rights and freedoms

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday added to a raft of attempts by local and Beijing officials to provide reassurance that proposed national security laws would not trample on the city's rights and freedoms, amid widespread concerns.

Ms Lam said those concerned need to wait for the details of the proposed legislation.

The comments came after Beijing unveiled plans last week for national security legislation for Hong Kong that aim to tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities and could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in the city.

