VIRUS OUTBREAK

Hong Kong's unemployment rate rises to highest since 2009

Jobless rate jumps to 5.2%; unemployment in consumption and tourism surges to 9%, a 15-year high
Wed, May 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG KONG'S jobless rate rose for a seventh straight month to the highest in more than a decade, as the economy remains mired in recession amid the coronavirus pandemic and braces for the prospect of renewed political unrest.

The jobless rate for the February-to-April...

