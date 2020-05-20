Hong Kong's unemployment rate rises to highest since 2009

Get our introductory offer at only
Hong Kong
HONG KONG'S jobless rate rose for a seventh straight month to the highest in more than a decade, as the economy remains mired in recession amid the coronavirus pandemic and braces for the prospect of renewed political unrest.
The jobless rate for the February-to-April...
