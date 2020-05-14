You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hotel, restaurant and cafe suppliers' trade show postponed to 2022

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 9:00 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

THE specialist industry trade show for hotel, restaurant and cafe suppliers, FHA-HoReCa, will be postponed by two years to 2022, organiser Informa Markets said on Thursday.

The event was originally slated to take place at the Singapore Expo from March 3-6 this year, but was postponed to...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Millions more Americans file for jobless benefits as coronavirus layoffs widen

Japan lifts virus emergency for most regions

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Taiwan says WHO has 'forgotten' neutrality by barring island

Rajah & Tann, CMS, Cooley invest over US$10m in global open platform for lawyers

Proposed changes to Singapore's data protection law seek stiffer penalties for info leaks

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 08:47 PM
Government & Economy

Millions more Americans file for jobless benefits as coronavirus layoffs widen

[WASHINGTON] The global novel coronavirus crisis continues to batter the US labour market, with millions more...

May 14, 2020 07:02 PM
Companies & Markets

PropNex's Q1 net profit more than triples on higher property transactions

REAL estate agency PropNex on Thursday posted S$8.2 million in net profit for the first quarter, up from the S$2.3...

May 14, 2020 06:48 PM
Government & Economy

Japan lifts virus emergency for most regions

[TOKYO] Japan's prime minister on Thursday lifted a state of emergency imposed due to the coronavirus for the...

May 14, 2020 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA posts S$732.4m in Q4 net loss as bad hedges worsen virus woes

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has posted a net loss of S$732.4 million in the fourth quarter, reversing from a net profit...

UPDATED 14 min ago
May 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.