You are here

Home > Government & Economy

How Bali escaped being virus hot spot with local traditions

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 12:59 PM

AB_bali_150520.jpg
Bali, the resort island popular with backpackers, was always seen as a fertile ground for the coronavirus as millions of foreign tourists flock to its beaches. But it is today being touted as a model by Indonesian authorities in tackling the pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[JAKARTA] Bali, the resort island popular with backpackers, was always seen as a fertile ground for the coronavirus as millions of foreign tourists flock to its beaches. But it is today being touted as a model by Indonesian authorities in tackling the pandemic.

The success in curbing the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

South Korea, China, Japan to hold video meeting on coronavirus

South Korean coronavirus test maker Osang ready to ship 100m kits to US

Awkward greetings and long queues as Hong Kong's financiers return to work

Beijing unveils financial support to tie Hong Kong, Macau closer

Global virus vaccine race heats up, but not without controversy

China's April industrial output rises faster than expected

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 01:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree seeks to raise S$50.4m in convertible bond issue

BANYAN Tree Holdings is proposing a renounceable and non-underwritten rights issue of convertible bonds to raise S$...

May 15, 2020 12:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Global cost of the virus could reach US$8.8t, ADB says

[MANILA] The cost of the coronavirus pandemic could reach as much as US$8.8 trillion, or almost 10 per cent of...

May 15, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea, China, Japan to hold video meeting on coronavirus

[SEOUL] The health ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will get together by video conference on Friday to...

May 15, 2020 12:03 PM
Banking & Finance

China IPO stages stellar Hong Kong debut amid biotech craze

[HONG KONG] A Chinese medical devices provider surged 74 per cent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Friday in the...

May 15, 2020 11:58 AM
Garage

Covid-19 fundraising campaign links startup founders to mentors

SEVERAL members of South-east Asia's startup community are participating in a month-long fundraising campaign that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.