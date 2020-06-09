You are here

Home > Government & Economy

How HK behaves now likely to affect post-2047 status: official

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

A CHINESE official suggested on Monday that the degree of autonomy that Hong Kong would have when the post-colonial agreement on its status runs out in 2047 could depend on how the protest-hit city behaves until then.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have taken to the streets again in Hong Kong in recent weeks after a lull during the coronavirus epidemic, angered by Beijing's plans to impose new security laws. Last year saw the biggest unrest in the semi-autonomous city since it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.

A "one country, two systems" agreement gave it rights and freedoms unavailable in mainland China for at least for 50 years. But many in Hong Kong and abroad see those freedoms, and its status as an international trade and finance centre, as being at risk from Beijing.

In rare comments on Hong Kong's long-term future, Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, indicated that how Hong Kong's people behaved now in regard to the political situation would affect its post-2047 status.

SEE ALSO

US$140b at stake for Hong Kong tycoons backing security law

"I have noticed quite a lot of people in Hong Kong are looking ahead to 'one country, two system's' fate after 2047," Mr Zhang said, speaking via a videolink to an online seminar about the city's mini-constitution. "What kind of record will Hong Kong show to the people of the whole country, represented by the then National People's Congress, for a new mandate?" he said.

Mr Zhang said the stronger the commitment to national security, the more room there would be for the "one country, two systems" arrangement.

Beijing sees the demonstrations as a threat to its sovereignty and national security. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Firms know rethinking business models needed; government support isn't forever

Singapore in talks with Malaysia about resuming cross-border work travel

Singapore has to adapt to vast changes from Covid-19

Elections Department spells out safe voting measures

Fed says beating pandemic is key, but how will it know things are better?

Joyful Ardern declares NZ virus victory

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

WHO head urges world not to let up on Covid battle

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries on Monday to press on with efforts to contain the novel...

Jun 9, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Russia reopens borders for its nationals to work, study and get treatment abroad

[MOSCOW] Russians needing to work, study or care for relatives abroad are to be allowed to resume international...

Jun 9, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

World Bank says coronavirus to shrink 2020 global output by 5.2%

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus will cause global economic output to contract by 5.2 per cent in 2020, the World Bank...

Jun 8, 2020 11:56 PM
Life & Culture

Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid Covid-19 fears

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia could drastically limit numbers at the annual haj pilgrimage to prevent a further outbreak of...

Jun 8, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman reprises Democratic tax-hike worry after stock surge

[SINGAPORE] Now that US stocks are solidly back in black, the economy is reopening and infection rates are down,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.