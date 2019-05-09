How pay packages of top brass at GIC, Temasek are determined

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE pay packages of the top brass at sovereign wealth fund GIC and state investment firm Temasek Holdings are based on performance and industry benchmarks, Second Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament on Wednesday.
"The government maintains an arms-length
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg