You are here

Home > Government & Economy

HSBC cuts Hong Kong best lending rate, first since financial crisis

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 12:09 PM

nz_hsbc_311081.jpg
HSBC on Thursday cut its best lending rate in Hong Kong for the first time since the global financial crisis, lowering it by 12.5 basis points to 5 per cent, effective on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings lowered its best lending rate in Hong Kong for the first time since the global financial crisis, underscoring the economic challenges facing the financial hub.

The London-based bank cut its prime lending rate by 12.5 basis points to 5 per cent in Hong Kong. The city’s government is set to release data on Thursday that’s expected to show the local economy entered a technical recession in the third quarter, with retail and tourism sectors battered by almost five months of anti-government protests.

HSBC’s cut, to take effect on Friday, will likely help the Hong Kong economy and companies, George Leung, the bank’s Asia-Pacific adviser, said at a briefing. There’s not much more room for banks in the city to lower further, and the reduction will probably be the last this year, he said.

The move comes after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, in line with the city’s currency peg to the dollar following the US Federal Reserve’s reduction in borrowing costs. The HKMA lowered its base rate to 2.00 per cent from 2.25 per cent, hours after the Fed’s quarter-point cut, according to the institution’s page on Bloomberg. As the Hong Kong dollar is linked to the greenback, the territory essentially imports US monetary policy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“Looking ahead, we expect there’s still downward pressure on the US rate,” Mr Leung said. “This is likely to make the operating environment for banks like HSBC more challenging in the future, but we hope that it will bring some relief to our customers and maybe a little bit of sunshine to the gloomy economic outlook.”

SEE ALSO

How long will it take Hong Kong to bounce back from recession?

The Hong Kong government has laid out policy support including boosting loans to small businesses and cutting banks’ capital buffers to mitigate an economic downturn through the months-long unrest. It also announced plans this month to help first-time homebuyers break into the world’s least-affordable property market.

“It is hard to say whether the Hong Kong interbank rates may follow the US rate,” HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue had said at a briefing earlier on Thursday. “However, the US rate cut does reflect the downward pressure on the global economy, to which Hong Kong is not immune.”

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore businesses mixed on near-term prospects amid uneven growth: polls

Indonesia Q3 foreign direct investment rises 17.8% y-o-y

Bank of Japan sends clearer signal of rate cut chance; keeps policy steady

China says to proceed with trade negotiations with US as planned

Singapore bank lending down 0.06% in September: MAS preliminary data 

Hong Kong mask ban challenged in court ahead of Halloween rally

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 01:42 PM
Banking & Finance

ANZ bottom-line profits down after 'challenging' year

[SYDNEY] Australia's ANZ announced a drop in bottom-line profits Thursday following misconduct charges and lower...

Oct 31, 2019 01:41 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,231.41, up 0.73% on day

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0....

Oct 31, 2019 01:07 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore businesses mixed on near-term prospects amid uneven growth: polls

SINGAPORE businesses are mixed on their near-term prospects, but the depth of manufacturers’ negativity is easing...

Oct 31, 2019 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia Q3 foreign direct investment rises 17.8% y-o-y

[JAKARTA] Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia grew for the second straight quarter in July-September from...

Oct 31, 2019 12:59 PM
Transport

Airbus A220 engines pass engine checks after recent failures

[HONG KONG] Airlines have completed one round of checks triggered by engine failures on the Airbus A220 and have...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly