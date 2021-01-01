You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SUBSCRIBERS

HSR termination could slow increase in Jurong property prices, but longer-term prospects intact: experts

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 6:41 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

THE lack of a major catalyst like the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project which was terminated on Friday may help slow the increase in property prices in the Jurong area, but experts are choosing to focus on the broader plans to decentralise the central business district (CBD)...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

HSR termination a setback for economic cooperation, but bilateral ties likely to remain strong

US Treasury nominee Janet Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

US jobless claims dip but show recovery has long way to go

Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from US business groups

UK names Tesco and Pizza Hut for biggest breaches of minimum wage law

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 1, 2021 06:33 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub prices S$200m 10-year notes at 2.48%

STARHUB has priced S$200 million worth of notes due 2031 at 2.48 per cent.

Jan 1, 2021 04:48 PM
Government & Economy

HSR termination a setback for economic cooperation, but bilateral ties likely to remain strong

THE termination of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project is a lose-lose situation for Singapore...

Jan 1, 2021 03:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Wall Street revives dream of a Bitcoin ETF with new SEC filing

[NEW YORK] For years, regulators have quashed hopes of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), citing worries about...

Jan 1, 2021 03:30 PM
Consumer

Macau casinos end their worst year with little sign of recovery

[MACAU] Macau casinos ended their worst year on record with little sign of progress in a recovery, though hopes...

Jan 1, 2021 03:15 PM
Consumer

China liquor giant Kweichow Moutai posts slowest revenue growth in five years

[ZUNYI] Kweichow Moutai said its revenue rose about 10 per cent for 2020, the slowest growth in five years, as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

SaladStop! steps up to the plate

Some MyRepublic broadband users face connectivity issues for over 24 hours

US Treasury nominee Janet Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for