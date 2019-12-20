You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Huge US spending deal clears Congress, heads to Trump

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 8:17 AM

nz_capitol_201219.jpg
The US Senate on Thursday passed a gigantic US$1.4 trillion spending deal that pumps nearly US$50 billion in extra funding into federal agencies and prevents a holiday-season government shutdown, if President Donald Trump signs it as expected.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate on Thursday passed a gigantic US$1.4 trillion spending deal that pumps nearly US$50 billion in extra funding into federal agencies and prevents a holiday-season government shutdown, if President Donald Trump signs it as expected.

The legislation - which easily passed in two parts in the Senate after clearing the House earlier this week - caps a flurry of year-end bipartisanship just a day after Mr Trump became only the third US president ever to be impeached.

The deal fulfills spending requirements for the military that were sought by Republicans, as well as domestic projects prioritised by Democrats.

It keeps the government running through the fiscal year, which ends September 30.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Bipartisan cooperation has made this possible," Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Richard Shelby said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Trump signs stopgap funding, avoiding government shutdown

"This package of appropriations bills includes resources for critical domestic priorities that our entire nation will benefit from receiving."

The sprawling legislation includes a 3.1 per cent increase in pay for members of the military and a US$22 billion jump in defence spending.

It notably raises the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 across the country, and provides US$25 million for gun violence research, the first time such funding has been allocated in two decades.

The package repeals a series of unpopular taxes, including the Obamacare "Cadillac" tax on high-cost health insurance benefits, provides US$1.5 billion in grants to help states respond to the opioid crisis, and allocates US$425 million for election security.

It also provides US$1.375 billion to improve and build barriers and update the wall system along the US-Mexico border, a priority for the president.

AFP

Government & Economy

Russia, Japan meet to try to end WWII islands dispute

Colombia seeks US role in Venezuela crisis talks

US House passes USMCA in key step toward ratification

Mexico central bank cuts interest rate for 4th time

Xi to lead Macau handover party as Hong Kong seethes

Wall Street highs due for a reality check

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open higher following Wall Street rally

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened fractionally higher on Friday after US stocks roared to fresh records overnight, thanks...

Dec 20, 2019 07:09 AM
Life & Culture

Disney and Michael Jackson estate settle documentary dispute

[LOS ANGELES] Disney and Michael Jackson's estate have resolved a copyright dispute over a documentary about the...

Dec 20, 2019 07:07 AM
Garage

Spain's Glovo delivery service hits 'unicorn' status with UAE funds

[MADRID] Barcelona-based delivery startup Glovo said Thursday it had officially obtained "unicorn" status with a...

Dec 20, 2019 07:04 AM
Consumer

US raises tobacco and e-cigarette purchase age from 18 to 21

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress voted on Thursday to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to...

Dec 20, 2019 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, Japan meet to try to end WWII islands dispute

[MOSCOW] Russia and Japan's foreign ministers met on Thursday to try and find a solution to a territorial dispute...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly