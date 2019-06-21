You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hundreds converge on Hong Kong parliament in fresh anti-government demonstration

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 8:25 AM

BP_HK_210619_47.jpg
Hundreds poured into Hong Kong's main government complex early Friday to stage a demonstration over the pro-Beijing leadership's snub of demands by protesters who have rocked the city with huge rallies.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hundreds poured into Hong Kong's main government complex early Friday to stage a demonstration over the pro-Beijing leadership's snub of demands by protesters who have rocked the city with huge rallies.

The protest comes after weeks of political unrest in which millions have marched to oppose a proposed law that would have enabled extraditions to the Chinese mainland, but the movement has transformed into a larger rebuke of Hong Kong's government.

Opposition groups had called for supporters to gather at the complex in the city's central Admiralty district after the government did not respond to their demand to completely withdraw the extradition bill and for the city's leader Carrie Lam to step down.

People starting converging at the complex around 7.00am (2300 GMT Thursday), many dressed in black -- the colour of choice at the rally on Sunday that organisers said drew millions, making it the largest in Hong Kong's history.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Protesters, who have been largely leaderless during the anti-government rallies, were asked to "hold picnics" outside the legislature. Organisers have also called for a go-slow protest on roads and public transport, and urged people to gather in other parts of the city to show their support.

Some at the government complex brought placards asking the police not to shoot at them, in a reference to sporadic violence last week between security officials and protesters.

In addition to chief executive Lam's ouster and the extradition law's withdrawal, protesters have also demanded the release of those detained during those clashes, and an investigation into allegations of police brutality.

The call for Friday's protest was made by the city's student unions, as well as informal organisers over social media and messaging apps like Telegram.

Ms Lam has so far defied calls to step down, and while she has suspended the bill indefinitely, it has failed to quell anger.

Administrative offices at the complex were closed on Friday "due to security considerations".

Opponents of the extradition bill that sparked the crisis have said they fear the proposal will ensnare the people of Hong Kong in mainland China's opaque and politicised justice system, and also give Beijing a tool to target its critics based in the semi-autonomous territory.

AFP

Government & Economy

Southeast Asian leaders to meet in shadow of Trump's trade war

UN Khashoggi report piles pressure on Saudi crown prince

Iran slams 'provocative' act by US after drone incident

US-Iran showdown may only intensify

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

South African president admits economy 'extremely weak'

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

Jun 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Cromwell E-Reit, Straits Trading, Del Monte

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening