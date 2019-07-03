You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hundreds get food poisoning at Imelda Marcos' 90th birthday party

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 11:47 PM

doc76290akg8211fkrqxf0k_doc7626yb2pgc5z3fagc7z.jpg
An attendee (in red) is checked by medical personnel after she fell ill with suspected food poisoning from meals served during a birthday celebration in honour of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos, at a sports arena in Manila on July 3, 2019.
AFP

[MANILA] About 260 people were sent to hospitals Wednesday after they apparently fell ill from food poisoning during the 90th birthday celebration of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines, health workers said.

The patients "suffered from vomiting and dizziness," said Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine National Red Cross, which deployed emergency teams to a sports complex east of Manila where the party was held.

Mr Gordon, who is also a Philippine senator, said hundreds of the estimated 2,000 people at the event apparently became ill after eating meat stew and eggs.

He posted pictures on his Twitter account showing Red Cross teams in orange vests responding to the emergency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mrs Marcos' eldest daughter, Imee Marcos, 63, who took office as a senator this week, said, "The food may have been spoiled, but we remain solid."

Imelda Marcos is the widow of Ferdinand Marcos, the former strongman who died in exile in Hawaii three years after the 1986 "people power" revolt ended his two-decade rule. During the Marcos dictatorship, the couple were believed to have plundered the government treasury of up to US$10 billion, and thousands of activists who opposed his rule were either killed or went missing.

Only a small fraction of that wealth has been recovered, and President Rodrigo Duterte said two years ago that the Marcos family had approached him and said they were willing to return some of the money, without admitting that they were guilty of any crimes.

Mr Duterte, who took power in 2016, has been a supporter of the Marcoses and has said the former dictator's family contributed to his campaign. In return, he kept his promise to the family to rebury the remains of Ferdinand Marcos in Manila's heroes' cemetery, igniting protests.

The dictator's son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a former senator, ran for vice president in 2016 but lost. However, the family's political fortunes have risen with the recent election of Imee Marcos as a senator, while several other family members took control of elective posts in the family's northern hometown.

Imelda Marcos is widely known for her extravagance, and she gained notoriety for her collection of thousands of shoes, which was discovered when the public stormed the presidential palace as the Marcoses fled 33 years ago. In November, a Philippine court sentenced her to more than 40 years in prison for creating private foundations to hide her wealth. She remains free despite a court warrant for her arrest.

NYTimes

Government & Economy

Trump accuses China, Europe of currency manipulation, stimulus

US factory orders fall for second straight month

Rahul Gandhi resigns as leader of India's opposition Congress

Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary held on remand over Easter bomb attack failings

Eight arrested for suspected Hong Kong police data breaches

US private sector hiring picks up less than expected in June

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
3 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
4 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
5 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file748bhaa3dx2fi8xr758.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI accepts recommendations for design education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening