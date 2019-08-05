Hundreds of Hong Kong flights scrapped as Cathay Pacific unions strike

Cathay Pacific aeroplanes at Hong Kong International Airport on July 7, 2019. Hundreds of flights in and out of Hong Kong were canceled early Monday as protesters coordinated strike action to bring the city to a standstill.

[SINGAPORE] Hundreds of flights in and out of Hong Kong were canceled early Monday as protesters coordinated strike action to bring the city to a standstill.

After another weekend of unrest, demonstrators planned to take leave or call in sick from work. Cathay Pacific Airways' pilots and flights crew unions said they'd take part.

More than 70 flights leaving Hong Kong to destinations across Asia canceled as of 5:20am local time. More than 60 incoming flights, many from China, also scrapped.

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, which operates some of the Cathay Pacific flights, "strongly recommend customers postpone non-essential travel".

Hong Kong Airlines cancelled 30 flights in and out of Hong Kong. Scrapped services include flights to Shanghai and Beijing and some from Tokyo and Taipei.

Hong Kong Airport told passengers to head to the airport only if their flights and seats have been confirmed.

BLOOMBERG