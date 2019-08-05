You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hundreds of Hong Kong flights scrapped as Cathay Pacific unions strike

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 8:16 AM

file764dqrkp26fb1iadig8.jpg
Cathay Pacific aeroplanes at Hong Kong International Airport on July 7, 2019. Hundreds of flights in and out of Hong Kong were canceled early Monday as protesters coordinated strike action to bring the city to a standstill.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] Hundreds of flights in and out of Hong Kong were canceled early Monday as protesters coordinated strike action to bring the city to a standstill.

After another weekend of unrest, demonstrators planned to take leave or call in sick from work. Cathay Pacific Airways' pilots and flights crew unions said they'd take part.

More than 70 flights leaving Hong Kong to destinations across Asia canceled as of 5:20am local time. More than 60 incoming flights, many from China, also scrapped.

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, which operates some of the Cathay Pacific flights, "strongly recommend customers postpone non-essential travel".

Hong Kong Airlines cancelled 30 flights in and out of Hong Kong. Scrapped services include flights to Shanghai and Beijing and some from Tokyo and Taipei.

Hong Kong Airport told passengers to head to the airport only if their flights and seats have been confirmed.

 

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Abrupt ousters, public missteps sink morale inside New York Federal Reserve

Johnson’s spending puts UK parties on alert for snap election

Israel unveils prototype 'tanks of the future'

Anxious wait at collapsing UK dam after more rain

Double shootings heighten fears of 'white terrorism' in US

Protesters aim to paralyse Hong Kong with city-wide strike

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file76hifwe4xxfylmwp1bw.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

As retirement nears, shift more funds into quality assets

file76iuxzip1rm15zrec32n.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC CEO John Flint to step down in surprise exit; pre-tax profit up 15.8%

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly