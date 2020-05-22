You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hydroxychloroquine tied to deaths, heart risk in Covid study

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 10:17 PM

doc7aopb2o8u065pnfqf7m_doc7amskec3e2wko6ai6nh.jpg
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine didn't benefit patients with the coronavirus, either alone or in combination with an antibiotic, according to the study published Friday by The Lancet medical journal.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Antimalaria drugs that US President Donald Trump has touted for treatment of Covid-19 were linked to an increased risk of death and heart ailments in a study.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine didn't benefit patients with the coronavirus, either alone or in combination with...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US condemns China's national security law

UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy

ECB minutes hint at more policy easing in June

Draw on reserves needed to take care of people during Covid-19 crisis, says President

Muhyiddin in home quarantine after officer tests positive for Covid-19

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 09:57 PM
Government & Economy

US condemns China's national security law

[WASHINGTON] The US condemned China's plan to enact sweeping national security legislation in Hong Kong, with...

May 22, 2020 09:48 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat on simmering US-China tensions

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy...

May 22, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy

[LONDON] Britain expects China to respect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong and is committed to ensuring the...

May 22, 2020 09:03 PM
Government & Economy

ECB minutes hint at more policy easing in June

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank is "fully prepared" to provide even more stimulus as soon as June to support...

May 22, 2020 08:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery cancels dividend to conserve cash amid Covid-19

SK Jewellery Group on Friday said it is cancelling a dividend of 0.5 Singapore cent per share that it proposed in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.