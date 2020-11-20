You are here

IBM to hire and train 300 Singaporean professionals in emerging tech

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 5:27 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

OVER the next four years, IBM will hire and train 300 Singaporean professionals in emerging tech areas under a memorandum of intent signed on Friday by IBM and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and witnessed by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran.

The roles include digital consultants, big-data engineers, data scientists, cloud architects, UX (user experience) designers and full-stack digital developers.

Some 240 professionals will be trained under the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Company-Led Training programme; another 60 mid-career professionals will join the TeSA Mid-Career Advance programme.

All this comes under IBM's Future-Ready Intelligent Digital Workforce Programme, which aims to meet the demand for technology consulting and deep technical skills as industries transform digitally.

Fresh graduates should have a science, engineering, technical and math background, while professional applicants should have at least three years of experience in IT consulting, said IBM's Web site on the programme.

The move is in support of the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

More information will be available at the IBM Services Job Fair on Nov 28, or on IBM's Web site and social media.

