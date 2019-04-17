You are here

If European Union voters were in ‘Game of Thrones’

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 12:55 PM

Around 70 per cent of those who will definitely turn out to vote in May's European Parliament elections are not committed to any one party, a survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations shows.
The report, based on data collected from 14 members states, shows that the European electorate is in a "volatile rather than polarised state", as "swathes of voters are moving fluidly between parties of the right and left".

And underscoring the cutthroat nature of the upcoming elections, the authors borrow from a popular TV series to divide the electorate into four categories - the "House of Stark", who believe in the political system, the "Daeneryses", who are pro-European but sceptical about their national political establishment, the "Sparrows", who have no faith in politicians, and the "Free Folk of the North", who are eurosceptic nationalists.

