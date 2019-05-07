IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority launched a public consultation on Tuesday, seeking views on the implementation of 5G regulatory frameworks and policies, ahead of facilitating the planned rollout of Singapore's 5G network by 2020.

5G, or fifth generation mobile network, enables faster broadband speeds, lower latency and connectivity for more devices, supporting cutting-edge applications such as virtual reality, autonomous vehicles and and cloud gaming.

One key aspect of the public consultation is the approach to allocating spectrum to mobile network operators (MNOs), to support at least two nationwide 5G networks from the start.

Other aspects up for consultation are the baseline regulatory requirements for MNOs which are allocated spectrum, as well as innovative use cases and manpower deployment for 5G.

IMDA plans to allocate the 3.5 GHz and the 26 GHz and 28 GHz millimetre wave bands for 5G, as part of the initial tranche of spectrum allocated to MNOs.

Rather than an auction process, IMDA intends to assign the 5G spectrum through a call for proposals later this year.

The proposals will be assessed on factors including ability to meet baseline regulatory requirements and financial capability to roll out the network.

The public consultation will close on June 19.