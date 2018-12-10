You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF chief economist predicts 'sharper' US slowdown in 2020

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 7:07 AM

BP_Maurice Obstfeld_101218_26.jpg
"We have long been predicting somewhat lower (US) growth for 2019 than what we are seeing this year," as the effects of the Trump administration's fiscal and budgetary measures begin to fade, IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Americans will begin feeling the effects next year of a marked slowing in world economic growth but should be spared a new recession, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund said in remarks published Sunday.

"We have long been predicting somewhat lower (US) growth for 2019 than what we are seeing this year," as the effects of the Trump administration's fiscal and budgetary measures begin to fade, IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said.

He was speaking in an interview with The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times, just days before he is to retire from the world body.

The slowdown "is going to be sharper probably in 2020 than in 2019, according to the data we are seeing," Mr Obstfeld said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The IMF has already revised downward its 2019 growth prediction for the US, to 2.5 per cent from the 2.8 per cent expected for this year.

"For the rest of the world there seems to be some air coming out of the balloon," he said, pointing to weaker than expected third-quarter economic results in Asia and Europe.

"That will come back and also affect the US."

As he has for months, Mr Obstfeld again deplored the trade frictions - notably between the United States and China, but also between the US and other trading partners, including Europe - that threaten global growth.

But he ruled out the possibility that the world might see another Great Depression, as it did in the 1930s, when "trade absolutely collapsed under the pressure of trade restrictions."

"I see the tensions now as being possibly damaging because so much of global investment and production is tied up in trade,' he said, "but not liable to the kind of collapse we saw in the 1930s."

Mr Obstfeld will be succeeded at the IMF by Harvard professor Gita Gopinath.

In a separate interview with CBS, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde again deplored the trade tensions that have brought steadily increasing tariffs.

Asked about the recent anti-government protests in France, she said there was "no doubt" they would have an economic impact.

"Those are very sad images," she said of the globally televised pictures of vandalism and violence on the streets of the French capital.

"I'm a true Parisian, and to see what's happening in Paris is extremely sad."

AFP

Government & Economy

Few Venezuelans turn out for municipal elections amid crisis

Australia competition watchdog flags concerns over tech firms' use of user data

Australian voters shun conservative government in widely watched poll

For US allies, "mad dog" Mattis is the last adult in the room

Armenia PM's bloc takes lead in snap parliamentary polls: early results

Brexit vote to go ahead in Parliament: minister

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Retirement_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

BP_Retire_101218_6.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Highlights of some retirement income endowments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening