You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF chief says some countries may need debt restructuring, not just freeze

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 1:08 PM

rk_KristalinaGeorgieva_040620.jpg
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said some emerging market countries that pursued prudent and sustainable debt policies were weathering the coronavirus crisis better than others, but a small universe of countries with high debt burdens would likely need help going forward.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Some of the world's poorest countries and emerging market economies may need to restructure their debt in the future, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, adding that simply freezing debt payments might not suffice.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said some emerging market countries that pursued prudent and sustainable debt policies were weathering the coronavirus crisis better than others, but a small universe of countries with high debt burdens would likely need help going forward.

She said the Fund had disbursed about US$260 billion of its US$1 trillion in lending power at this point, with emergency financing provided thus far to 63 of 103 countries that had asked for help since early March.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

DBS, Food Bank creating app to streamline food donations

Malaysia's April exports plunge 24%, biggest fall in decade

Mexico overtakes US coronavirus daily deaths, sets records

Severe penalties for abuse of Jobs Support Scheme to get higher payouts: Iras

ConnecTechAsia 2020 converted to virtual event

ECB seen beefing up eurozone support as pandemic persists

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 01:14 PM
Garage

Logistics startup Moovaz acquires SPH’s expat publication The Finder

GLOBAL relocation services provider Moovaz has acquired expat publication The Finder from Singapore Press...

Jun 4, 2020 12:59 PM
Transport

UK car sales almost 90% below normal in May

[LONDON] British car sales edged up in May after falling to their lowest since 1946 in April, but still remained...

Jun 4, 2020 12:56 PM
Stocks

HSBC, StanChart shares rise in Hong Kong after backing China security law

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered rose on Thursday after the banks backed China's...

Jun 4, 2020 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS, Food Bank creating app to streamline food donations

DBS is partnering The Food Bank Singapore to develop an app that will address food gaps for the vulnerable by...

Jun 4, 2020 12:46 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's April exports plunge 24%, biggest fall in decade

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's exports tumbled 23.8 per cent in April from a year earlier, the steepest fall in a decade...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.