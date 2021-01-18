You are here

IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 11:15 PM

[WASHINGTON] The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday the global economic outlook remained highly uncertain given the coronavirus pandemic, and a growing divergence between rich and poor countries required the IMF to find more resources.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said a new allocation of the IMF's own currency, Special Drawing Rights, would help give countries more fiscal space to tackle the health crisis and shift to a digital and green economy.

Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, the new chair of the IMF's steering committee, told reporters it was clear the need for liquidity remained great, and she would consult with member countries on options for expanding liquidity.

REUTERS

