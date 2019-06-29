You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF Lagarde urges G-20 members to reduce tariffs, trade barriers

Sat, Jun 29, 2019 - 1:54 PM

[OSAKA] International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde on Saturday urged G-20 policymakers to reduce tariffs and other obstacles to trade, warning that the global economy had hit a "rough patch" due to the trade conflict.

"While the resumption of trade talks between the United States and China is welcome, tariffs already implemented are holding back the global economy, and unresolved issues carry a great deal of uncertainty about the future," Ms Lagarde said in a statement issued upon conclusion of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, western Japan.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump, Xi hold high-stakes trade war talks at G-20 in Japan

Trump says it would be 'monumental' if US can reach deal with China

US federal judge blocks use of some funds for border wall

Trump says open to meeting North Korea's Kim at DMZ

Trump says open to meeting North Korea's Kim at DMZ

US expects 25% drop in arrests on Mexico border in June

Editor's Choice

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

Jun 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit

Most Read

1 S-E Asia a good region to build tech, entrepreneurial ecosystem: panellists
2 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
3 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
4 SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years
5 Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

Must Read

BT_20190629_PG1COVER29_3821589-1.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Brunch

Reinventing the wok

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

BT_20190629_GOLD4SW8_3822009.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening