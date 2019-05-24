You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF says US companies are paying China tariff costs, contrary to Trump view

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 7:39 AM

BP_International Monetary Fund_240519_26.jpg
Companies in the US are paying almost all the costs from Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports, IMF researchers said in findings that dispute the president's assertions that China is footing the bill.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Companies in the US are paying almost all the costs from Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports, IMF researchers said in findings that dispute the president's assertions that China is footing the bill.

IMF researchers found "tariff revenue collected has been borne almost entirely by US importers," according to the International Monetary Fund's blog post released Thursday.

"Some of these tariffs have been passed on to US consumers, like those on washing machines, while others have been absorbed by importing firms through lower profit margins."

The report concludes what most private economists have argued for months: that China doesn't pay US tariffs, American consumers and companies do. "Consumers in the US and China are unequivocally the losers from trade tensions," the IMF paper said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It's rare for the IMF to disagree with its largest shareholder, and the paper was released just as the rhetoric in Mr Trump's trade war with China reaches a boiling point.

"For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods," Mr Trump tweeted on May 5.

Trade talks between Beijing and Washington stalled this month as Mr Trump accused China of backing out of a deal that was taking shape. In response, Trump increased levies on US$200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent, prompting retaliation from Beijing.

The US has also released a list of about US$300 billion in Chinese goods that could face additional tariffs, including clothing, toys and mobile phones. Those levies, if imposed, would cover essentially all Chinese imports and hit a broader swath of American households.

Earlier this month, White House economic director Larry Kudlow acknowledged "both sides will suffer" from the widening US-China trade war, while predicting that the impact on US jobs and growth from higher tariffs on Chinese goods would be "de minimis."

On Thursday, China blamed Washington for wrecking the talks and insisted the US must alter its "wrong practices" before negotiations can resume. Financial markets, meanwhile, are slumping amid prospects for a long dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Co-written by IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath, the paper says a trade war that escalates with all the threatened tariffs will subtract about a third of a percentage point of from global gross domestic product, "with half stemming from business and market confidence effects."

"This type of scenario is among the reasons why we referred to 2019 as a delicate year for the global economy," the IMF economists wrote.

The fund in April cut its 2019 forecast for global growth to 3.3 per cent, the lowest since the financial crisis, citing higher tariffs weighing on trade and weakness in some advanced economies.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump unveils US$16b aid for farmers hurt by China trade war

Pelosi says no impeachment for now, Trump furious

Iran says it will not surrender even if it is bombed

'Good' chance for China trade deal, could include Huawei: Trump

India's Modi and Pakistan PM highlight need for 'peace,' after vote

US charges Julian Assange with violating Espionage Act

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

BT_20190524_STHENG24_3790626.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

DPM Heng, China's Premier Li meet, discuss ways to deepen cooperation

BT_20190524_TSECHELON24_3790657.jpg
May 24, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia startup ecosystem 'still has runway'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening