IMF sees Asia's pain persisting as virus curbs limit recovery

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 10:44 AM

Asia's loss of economic output due to the deadly coronavirus will likely persist until 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The assessment is a warning about the prospects for a global recovery after the pandemic tipped the world economy into its worst...

