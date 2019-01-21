You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF sees weakest world growth in three years as Europe slows

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 10:48 PM

doc73qhdt7o177anju3i07_doc7321jr84kcnmuvzyiug.jpg
"The world economy is growing more slowly than expected, and risks are rising," Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters in Davos, Switzerland.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for the world economy, predicting it will grow at the weakest pace in three years in 2019 and warning fresh trade tensions would spell further trouble.

In its second downgrade in three months, the lender blamed softening demand across Europe and recent palpitations in financial markets. It predicts global growth of 3.5 per cent this year, beneath the 3.7 per cent expected in October and the rate in 2018.

"The world economy is growing more slowly than expected, and risks are rising," Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters in Davos, Switzerland.

The outlook is perhaps more upbeat than that of many investors who openly fear a US-led slowdown taking hold. The fund left its projections for the US and China unchanged and even anticipates a pickup in worldwide expansion to 3.6 per cent next year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Risks nevertheless "tilt to the downside," the IMF said in a report which came hours after China revealed the slowest expansion since 2009 last quarter. The IMF's outlook will set the tone for this week's World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

"It is important to take stock of the many rising risks," said Gita Gopinath, the fund's new chief economist. "Given this backdrop, policymakers need to act now to reverse headwinds to growth and prepare for the next downturn."

Threats cited in the report included more trade tariffs, a renewed tightening of financial conditions, a "no deal" Brexit and a deeper-than-anticipated slowdown in China.

Among major economies, the deepest revision was for Germany, which the IMF now sees expanding 1.3 per cent this year, down 0.6 percentage point from October. Soft consumer demand and weak factory production after the introduction of stricter emission standards for cars was behind the shift.

The fund also cut its forecasts for Italy, citing weak demand and higher sovereign borrowing costs, and France, where the so-called Yellow-Vest protests have hurt the economy. The overall euro area will grow 1.6 percent this year, 0.3 point below what it previously thought.

The IMF lowered its 2019 outlook for emerging markets to 4.5 per cent, down 0.2 point from three months ago. A major factor was a deeper-than-expected recession in Turkey, which has been struggling to respond to the plunge in its currency last year. There was also a big downgrade to Mexico's prospects.

While some of the issues in Europe may be temporary, the IMF noted that they came amid a backdrop of global trade policy uncertainty and concerns about China's outlook. President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping have given their officials until March 1 to reach a deal on a lasting truce after imposing tariffs on each other last year.

"The possibility of tensions resurfacing in the Spring casts a shadow over global economic prospects," the IMF said. It predicts global trade volumes will rise 4 per cent this year and next, the same pace as in 2018 but below the 5.3 per cent of 2017.

The 2019 US forecast was unchanged at 2.5 per cent. But the IMF said growth in the world's biggest economy will cool to 1.8 percent in 2020 as stimulus from tax cuts fades and the economy responds to higher Federal Reserve interest rates.

As for China, the IMF still expects expansion of 6.2 per cent this year after 6.6 per cent in 2018, a slowing due to the trade war and the government's attempt to pare leverage.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Qatar to put US$500m in Lebanon bonds to support economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

India considering paying farmers cash instead of subsidies

Saudi asylum case prods Thais towards reform of tough refugee policy

China vows no leeway for underperformers in war on pollution

World-beating baht adds to Thai challenges as exports fall

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Must Read

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore finance minister says 2019 Budget to focus on education, healthcare, security and defence

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6w4dxe3cj15tmg97l5b.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations stand pat at end-2018: poll

Jan 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

MMP Resources engages bank as adviser to raise US$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening